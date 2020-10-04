Dr. Sean Conley, President Donald Trump’s physician, told reporters at a briefing Sunday that the president was given oxygen on Friday before he was brought to Walter Reed Medical Center.

That revelation directly contradicts Conley’s comically misleading remarks at a Saturday press conference that Trump was not given oxygen either Friday or Saturday.

Conley said at his Sunday briefing that Trump’s oxygen saturation dropped twice, and is now on the steroid dexamethasone:

Late Friday morning, when I returned to the bedside, the president had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%. Given these two developments, I was concerned for possible rapid progression of the illness. I recommended the president would try supplemental oxygen, see how he would respond. He was fairly adamant that he didn’t need it. He was not short of breath. He was tired, had the fever and that was about it. After about a minute, on only two liters, his saturation levels were over 95%. He stayed on that for about an hour, maybe, and was off and gone. Later that day, by the time the team here was at the bedside, the president had been up out of bed, moving about the residence, with only mild symptoms. Despite this, everyone agreed the best course of action was to move to Walter Reed for more thorough evaluation and monitoring.

Notably, Conley did not describe the president’s second drop in oxygen saturation. A reporter asked about that episode after the initial statement from Trump’s doctors.

Conley revealed that on Saturday morning “there was another episode where he dropped down 93%. He didn’t ever feel short of breath. We watched it and it returned back up.”

When pressed if Trump was again given supplemental oxygen, Conley said he did not know and would have to check with the nursing staff.

“If he did, it was very, very limited,” Conley said. “But he’s not on oxygen and the only oxygen that I ordered, that we provided was that Friday morning initially.”

The comments at the Sunday press conference contradict statements made at the Saturday briefing, when Conley refused to say whether the president had ever been given oxygen.

“Has he ever been on supplemental oxygen?” a reporter asked.

“Right now he is not on oxygen,” Conley said.

“I know you keep saying right now, but should we read into the fact that he had been previously?” the reporter pressed.

“Yesterday and today, he was not on oxygen,” Conley said, referring to Friday and Saturday.

When asked about the discrepancies between official statements on the president being given oxygen at the Sunday presser, Conley told reporters that he was trying to be “upbeat.”

“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, over the course of this illness has had,” he said. “I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

