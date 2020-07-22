President Donald Trump spoke with Fox News’ Dr. Marc Siegel Wednesday and ended up teeing off again on the cognitive test he took to swipe at his Democratic opponent.

You will recall that the president brought up this test in his combative interview with Chris Wallace, who remarked to Trump that he took the test too and it’s not exactly the hardest test. “They have a picture and it says ‘what’s that’ and it’s an elephant.”

Trump said there are some hard questions there and insisted to Wallace Joe Biden wouldn’t be able to take it. And in speaking with Siegel, Trump repeated that point while going into great detail about the test itself.

Siegel asked about Biden’s health, but it didn’t take long for Trump to bring up the test: He claimed that he was the one who asked to take the test because he wanted to “shut these people up” in the “fake news” who “make up stories” about him.

And he went into some detail about how the test works:

“It was 30, 35 questions. The First questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It’s like you’ll go ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say could you repeat that? I said, yeah. ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ Okay, that’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points. Okay, now he’s asking you other questions, other questions. And then, 10 minutes, 15-20 minutes later, they say, remember the first question, not the first but the tenth question? Give us that again. Can you do that again? And you go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ If you get it in order, you get extra points. They said nobody gets it in order. It’s actually not that easy, but for me it was easy. That’s not an easy question. In other words, they ask it to you, they give you five names and you have to repeat ’em and that’s okay. If you repeat ’em out of order, it’s okay, but you know, it’s not as good. But then when you go back about 20, 25 minutes later and they say go back to that question — they don’t tell you this — go back to that question and repeat them. Can you do it? And you go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ They say that’s amazing. How did you do that? I do it because I have, like, a good memory. Because I’m cognitively there.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]