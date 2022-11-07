Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi ‘An Animal,’ Says ‘She Impeached Me Twice for Nothing!’

Former President Donald Trump referred to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) as “an animal” on Monday night during a rally in Ohio.

Trump complained the California Democrat impeached him “twice,” and said in both instances it was “for nothing.”

At an event on the eve of the midterms near Vandalia, Ohio, Trump hit the stump for GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance for a final time before voters head to the polls.

At one point when addressing a crowd, Trump complained Democrats impeded his efforts to complete his wall on the country’s southern border.

“I really think they want open borders to ravage our country, and every day these Democrat policies are getting innocent Americans killed in large numbers,” he said. “Earlier this year an MS-13 gang member was sentenced to helping learn a teenage boy to a playground, beating him in the head with a baseball bat and brutally stabbing him 32 times. This was an animal.”

Trump noted Pelosi had previously called on criminal migrants not to be referred to as “animals.”

“I said no, they are animals,” he said. “Of course, I think she’s an animal, too, if you want to know the truth… She impeached me twice for nothing! Nothing!”

Trump predicted the media would savage him for calling Pelosi an animal.

“What she does to this country – and the turmoil – I used a word yesterday I shouldn’t [have]. My great first lady got very upset, I said I will never use the word bullshit again,” Trump said. “But what she did to us in this country, and yet we got more done as administration and a president and just about any president in the history of our country in four years.”

Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi underwent surgery last week after he was struck in the head with a hammer during a violent home invasion.

