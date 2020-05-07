comScore

Trump Campaign Manager Compares His Operation to Death Star, Gets Reminded How Star Wars Ends

By Ken MeyerMay 7th, 2020, 11:04 am

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale sought a Star Wars reference to tout the “juggernaut” operation he set up to secure President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection on Thursday, though critics were amused by the ill-conceived analogy.

In March, The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins examined the Trump campaign’s plan to spend over $1 billion on a blitz of pro-Trump messaging across television and the internet, noting the operation has often been dubbed “the Death Star.”

Coppins visualized a “dystopian” chain of events where “coordinated bot attacks, Potemkin local-news sites, micro-targeted fearmongering, and anonymous mass texting” will flood the zone with Trumpian misinformation throughout the election.

Parscale seems to have embraced the Star Wars metaphor, for he posted this on Thursday.

He later explained himself in a follow-up tweet, saying he’s “happy to use the analogy” and people can “laugh all you want, we will take the win!”

Most of Parscale’s critics are either questioning why he is likening his campaign to the villains of the Star Wars franchise, or else, they’re reminding him that twice, the Galactic Empire constructed a Death Star, and both times it was destroyed while the Empire was overconfident in their chances of victory.

