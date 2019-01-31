Trump Condemns ‘Horrible’ Attack on Empire Actor Jussie Smollett

President Donald Trump condemned the attack on Empire actor Jusse Smollett in comments to reporters Thursday.

Chicago Police are investigating the alleged attack on the actor by two unknown men as a possible hate crime. Smollett reportedly told police the two men shouted racial and homophobic slurs during the attack, said “this is MAGA country,” and wrapped a rope around his neck.

American Urban Radio White House correspondent April Ryan asked Trump about the attack during a press gaggle at the White House.

“That I can tell you is horrible,” Trump replied. “I’ve seen it. Last night. I think that’s horrible. It doesn’t get worse, as far as I’m concerned.”

Smollett told police he was on the phone with his manager Brandon Z. Moore when the alleged attack happened. Moore told ABC News that he heard the assailants shout “MAGA country.”

“I heard that clearly,” he said. “I heard the scuffle and I heard the racial slur.”

Smollett refused to hand his phone over to police to show he was on the phone with Moore. Police said the actor could be seen on camera moments before the alleged attack, before going off-frame for around a minute. He is later seen with a rope around his neck.

Watch above, via CNN.

