Trump Reveals Todd Blanche Will Stay on as AG: ‘Doing a Very Good Job’

President Donald Trump told The New York Post’s Miranda Devine that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche will keep the job permanently during a new interview.

Blanche took over the Department of Justice shortly after Pam Bondi’s ouster in early April. Trump described her as a “Great American Patriot and a loyal friend,” and said she was leaving the role for a “much needed and important new job in the private sector.” Blanche previously served as Bondi’s deputy attorney general.

Trump appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Devine’s podcast, Pod Force One. When Blanche came up, Devine asked if Trump planned to make him the full-time AG:

TRUMP: Todd’s doing a very good job at DOJ. DEVINE: Will he be attorney general or have you decided? TRUMP: I think he will, yeah. DEVINE: You haven’t got someone else in mind? TRUMP: No. DEVINE: Not [Florida Governor] Ron DeSantis? TRUMP: I wanted to see how he’s received. You know, we put him as acting [Attorney General] and he’s done a very good job, but I’ve known him a long time– DEVINE: Someone mentioned Ron DeSantis might be in the mix to be Attorney General. TRUMP: No, Ron’s very good. Ron’s very good. You know, people have thought of different names. There are some good names. No, I had never thought, Ron never talked about– you know, he’s a governor doing a good job, but Ron’s good. He’s a friend of mine. Just named an airport after me. They named the Palm Beach International Airport, the President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

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