President Donald Trump is continuing to falsely claim victory in the 2020 election, and he did so while watching Tucker Carlson’s show Wednesday night.

Carlson opened his show talking about the news that Hunter Biden is under investigation for his “tax affairs” — CNN reports it’s focused on his business dealings with China — and arguing that the media’s reaction to it was in itself “election rigging.”

He brought up his Tony Bobulinski interview and said, “At the time they called it a conspiracy theory. CNN rolled its eyes literally, they dismissed it as Russian disinformation. Most media outlets deemed it unworthy of mentioning all. Now it turns out all of them were lying. Again, if you’re looking for election rigging, look no further. That’s what this is. They kept information from the public in order to influence the outcome of the election. They rigged it!”

Trump shared quotes from the segment on Twitter before once again falsely claiming victory in the election, saying he “won anyway”:

“If you’re looking for Election Rigging, look no further. That’s what this is. They kept information from the public in order to influence the outcome of the Election. They RIGGED it.” @TuckerCarlson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

“10% of voters would have changed their vote if they knew about Hunter Biden.” Miranda Devine @nypost @TuckerCarlson But I won anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

