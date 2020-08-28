President Donald Trump took a moment during his New Hampshire rally Friday to hit back at the “fakers” in the media who panned his RNC convention speech, singling out Fox News’ Chris Wallace in particular.

Some pundits and analysts criticized Trump’s speech for going on too long and for lacking energy. Trump said Friday night that while he got “great reviews,” “some of the fakers… said, ‘Well, it was a little long.'”

He also dismissively brought up the criticism he shouldn’t have used the White House as a backdrop.

Trump went on to single out Chris Wallace. The crowd booed the mention of Wallace, while Trump briefly said, “He’s actually a nice guy.”

Wallace called Trump’s speech “surprisingly flat” and “far too long,” saying Trump “didn’t seem to have the bite that he usually does have in his speeches.”

“It’s a different kind of a speech!” Trump said tonight in response. “Tonight I’m in New Hampshire and we can wing it!” The crowd cheered.

He went on to (once again) swipe at Wallace, saying, “Chris, who has always wanted to be his father but it never worked out because of a lack of talent… actually, Chris has it wrong.”

“He said that he

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]