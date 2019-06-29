During his Japan press conference, President Donald Trump responded to former President Jimmy Carter saying he’s an illegitimate president.

Carter argued that the scope of Russian interference would show “Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016.”

When asked if that means he considers Trump an illegitimate president, Carter responded, “Based on what I said, which I can’t retract.”

During the Japan press conference, the president was first asked about his lighthearted exchange and how “it seemed like maybe you didn’t really mean it” with his comment to Vladimir Putin about not interfering in the election.

“You’re going to have to take a look at the words. I did say it,” Trump said. After talking about trade with Russia, he said, “As for your question, though, I did say it and I did discuss it a little bit after that, too.”

He had this to say when asked about Carter:

“Russia, Russia, Russia, isn’t it crazy? Jimmy Carter, look, he was a nice man. He was a terrible president. He’s a Democrat, and it’s a typical talking point. He’s loyal to the Democrats, and I guess you should be, but as everybody now understands I won not because of Russia, not because of anybody but myself. I went out, I campaigned better, smarter, harder than Hillary Clinton. I went to Wisconsin. I went to Michigan the night of the vote. I had 32,000 people at 1:00 in the morning on Election Day. I won Michigan, I won Wisconsin, I won Pennsylvania. I won states that traditionally haven’t been won by a Republican, for many years haven’t been won by a Republican.”

At one point Trump said he feels bad for Carter because “over the years he’s virtually like the forgotten president.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com