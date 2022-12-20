Former President Donald Trump heaped praise on Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday in an interview with far-right One America News Network. Trump claimed that the U.S. is a “sad and sick” country and thanked Musk for helping to expose that fact – while also doubling down on his debunked claims he won the 2020 presidential election.

“This week Twitter files seven now shows it goes beyond collusion. The FBI, it turns out, was paying Twitter to the tune of $3 million. Would you characterize that payment as an incentive or a bribe?” asked OAN host Chanel Rion.

“Well, I’d characterize it as terrible. Yeah, 3.7 million or something like that, and possibly a lot more, because that’s only what they have right now,” Trump replied, adding:

Uh, no, it’s terrible. I’m just telling you, the country can’t believe what they’re seeing. And Elon Musk did a big service when he released all of this stuff. Because our country is corrupt. Our elections are corrupt. We have a very sad and sick country, but we have a very corrupt country. Who would have ever thought we would have seen the FBI putting their hand on the election? Not only putting their hand on it, but you saw the poll companies come out, could have made a 20 point difference. Now, you know, without it, I won this election, but with it, it’s, you know, 20 points. You’re talking about millions and millions and millions of votes. And I think if they add it all up, 32,000 votes, even by their count, 32,000 is what you needed. This the pollsters said this would have had a many millions of votes difference. So they rigged the election. Unbelievable. And people now see it. People now agree to that.

“Right now that Elon Musk’s Twitter files are certainly confirming so much of what we suspected, so much of what we knew, many of us,” responded Rion.

“Well, number seven release is amazing, actually,” interjected Trump.

“It really is. With a monetary exchange. And no doubt this was happening at other companies, not just Twitter,” Rion speculated.

“What would you, what would you give Elon Musk if you were to grade him and grade his takeover of Twitter? What grade would you give Elon Musk?” Rion then asked.

“Well, I don’t know, because I think the price was very high. But I hope that Elon is going to be successful with Twitter. I think it’s great that he’s releasing this stuff because he’s showing what a corrupt country we’re living in,” replied Trump.

“He, Musk actually put out a poll, as you know, asking the public if he should step down, that he would abide by the poll results. And, Mr. President, it looks like he is hunting for a new Twitter CEO. Any advice?” Rion asked.

“Yeah, I think he wanted to step down. I think that’s a good way of stepping down. You know, just lose in a poll and say, I’m out of here,” Trump replied.

“What advice would you give somebody in looking for a new CEO?” Rion followed up.

“You need somebody that has a lot of different hats? That’s not an easy thing to find in that world. You need technology, you need politics. You need sort of everything. And you have to have business sense, a good business sense. So it’s going to be interesting to see who that is. But I think he probably wanted to step down. It was great that he released. And from what I hear, the things that he’s got are even more damning than what’s already been seen in seven and five, and six. It’s even more damning. It’s supposed to be incredible,” responded Trump.

“It’s a very important part of his legacy. But I’ll tell you,” Trump added.

“That it certainly is. Would you characterize him as a hero in this regard?” Rion asked, a leading question.

“Yeah, I’d say he’s a hero. I think that it’s a big part of his legacy. I think it’s more important than other things he’s done. And it’s very important he’s showing our country is was off the rails and still is. We’ll see whether or not this helps fix it, but the Republicans have to get a lot tougher,” Trump replied as the interview ended.

