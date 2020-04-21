Last night there was a CNN report saying the U.S. is monitoring intelligence that Kim Jong Un is in “grave danger” after surgery.

President Donald Trump was asked at Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing by Fox News’ Bret Baier, “What can you tell us about the status of Kim Jong Un?”

“Well, these are reports that came out, and we don’t know,” the president said. “We don’t know. I’ve had a very good relationship with him. I can only say this. I wish him well, because if he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, that’s a very serious condition, as you know. But I wish him well.”

Trump talked about his “good relationship” with Kim Jong Un, wished him “good luck” again, and remarked, “When CNN comes out with a report, I don’t place too much credence in it.”

