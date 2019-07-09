President Donald Trump responded to a Tuesday morning Fox & Friends segment by promising to restore the peoples’ right to say the Pledge of Allegiance in Minnesota.

“Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance,” Trump said. “I will be fighting with you!”

Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance. I will be fighting with you! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

Here’s the thing: However Trump might be framing this issue with his tweet, he’s misquoting the story if he’s suggesting that Minnesotans are currently forbidden from saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

The controversy revolves around the city council of St. Louis Park, MN, which voted 5-0 last month to end its practice of kicking off their meetings by reciting the pledge. Local media reports have described outraged reactions from area residents, and the city is considering whether to reverse its decision after protesters flooded the council chambers and berated officials during a recent session.

Fox & Friends covered the story by framing it as a “ban” of the pledge in their lower-third graphic, and took the side of those outraged by the move.

This story is actually about the city council of St. Louis Park, MN (population 49,000), voting to no longer say the pledge at the beginning of meetings, not about a general ban on the pledge. Left, Fox & Friends, 8:08 a.m.

Right, Trump, 8:18 a.m. pic.twitter.com/HsS7wO4uP0 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 9, 2019

“How could they not think this would not cause outrage?” Ainsley Earhardt said.

[Photo via Twitter / Matthew Gertz]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com