Mitch McConnell has a new challenger in his 2020 Senate race, and she’s coming out swinging.

On Tuesday morning, Amy McGrath — a retired Marine fighter pilot — announced that she’s taking on the Senate majority leader in 2020. And she kicked off her bid with a three-minute campaign ad which promptly garnered a ton of attention on social media.

In the ad, McGrath absolutely blasts McConnell — essentially blaming him for all of the disorder in Washington.

Everything that’s wrong in Washington had to start someplace. How did it come to this? That even within our own families, we can’t talk to each other about the leaders of our country anymore with out anger and blame. Well, it started with [McConnell], who was elected a lifetime ago, and who has — bit by bit, year by year — turned Washington into something we all despise. Where dysfunction, chaos are political weapons. Where budgets, and healthcare, and the Supreme Court are held hostage. A place where ideals go to die.

The three-minute spot went viral — as McGrath has spent much of Tuesday morning trending No. 1 nationally on Twitter.

In a statement provided to Mediaite, Team Mitch campaign spokesman Kevin Golden said, “Amy McGrath lost her only race in a Democratic wave election because she is an extreme liberal who is far out of touch with Kentuckians. Comparing President Trump’s election to 9/11, endorsing a government takeover of healthcare, and calling the wall ‘stupid’ is a heckuva platform that we will be delighted to discuss over the next sixteen months.”

McGrath — who narrowly lost to Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) in Kentucky’s 6th District in 2018 — figures to have a tough battle ahead. McConnell last defended his seat in 2014, defeating Kentucky secretary of state Alison Lundergan Grimes by more than 15 points. And unlike that election, McConnell will have help at the top of the ticket, as President Donald Trump will be on the ballot next November, and he won Kentucky by nearly 30 points in 2016.

But there are reasons to believe McGrath has a serious chance. She figures to have major financial backing for her run, and is — according to a recent Morning Consult poll — taking on America’s least popular Senator. McConnell’s approval rating in the Bluegrass state stands at 36%, while his disapproval rating checks in at 50%.

