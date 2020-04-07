President Donald Trump talked with Sean Hannity tonight about the federal coronavirus response, talking up his relationship with Andrew Cuomo while criticizing a few governors he didn’t name for acting more like “political animals.”

Hannity, who’s been very critical of Cuomo in the past few weeks, told the president, “You’ve done a lot for New York, I’m scrolling it on the screen. Usually, you’re a little more political than that, I was a little surprised.”

“I’m a diplomat too,” Trump said. “Since I’ve become president, I have to view things a little bit differently. Look, Andrew, I’ve known him a long time. He has a hard time getting the words out, ‘Thank you, you did a great job,’ but he’s been pretty good over the last week or so.”

He also said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has been “very generous,” saying some governors have done a good job and others have done a “poor job.”

“Rather than naming them tonight, I won’t bother.”

“We’ve gotten along very well with de Blasio, I think we’ve gotten along very well with Andrew,” Trump continued.

He said most governors are doing fine, but for a couple, “it wouldn’t matter what you did, you could give ’em ten times more than they asked, if the newspapers called and wanted a quote, they’d give you a bad quote, because that’s the way they are. They’re political animals,” he added.

He ended up by reiterating he’s gotten along “very well with Andrew Cuomo.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

