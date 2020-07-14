President Donald Trump responded to a question about African-Americans being shot by police officers by saying, “And so are white people.”

New: @CBS_Herridge: "Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?"@realDonaldTrump: "And so are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people- more white people by the way. More white people." pic.twitter.com/MEvN55iVxV — Jake Rosen (@JakeMRosen) July 14, 2020

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge spoke to the president Tuesday about the civil unrest and calls for police reform across the country, largely as a response to the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Herridge asked the president, “Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?”

“So are white people,” the president immediately responded. “So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

