Trump Scolds CBS Correspondent for ‘Terrible Question’ About African-Americans Killed by Cops: ‘So Are White People’

By Josh FeldmanJul 14th, 2020, 4:21 pm

President Donald Trump responded to a question about African-Americans being shot by police officers by saying, “And so are white people.”

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge spoke to the president Tuesday about the civil unrest and calls for police reform across the country, largely as a response to the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Herridge asked the president, “Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?”

“So are white people,” the president immediately responded. “So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people.”

