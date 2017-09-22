Trump Trashes NFL Anthem Protests: Owners Should Say ‘Get That Son of a Bitch Off the Field’

President Trump brought up NFL players kneeling during the anthem in his Alabama rally tonight after talking about how “we respect our flag.”

“Wouldn’t you love to see,” the President asked, “one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say ‘get that son of a bitch off the field right now’?”

He slammed the “total disrespect of our heritage” and “everything that we stand for.”

The President also went on a tangent about NFL ratings being down.

