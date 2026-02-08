The Washington Post is getting shredded by conservative and pro-MAGA pundits on X after the paper dubbed Colin Kaepernick the “most relevant figure” at the Super Bowl on Sunday, despite not having played in nine years.

But that is how WaPo sports reporter Adam Kilgore described the quarterback-turned-social justice commentator in his Saturday story titled “What Do We Make of Colin Kaepernick?”

His article started off by saying:

The most relevant figure to Super Bowl LX is absent from it. The game will be played in his former home stadium, in the place where his protest made him a national lightning rod and a global symbol. The social issues swirling around America’s largest sporting spectacle carry distinct echoes of what prompted his actions and what led to his exile. And yet he remains outside the conversation and invisible within the confines of the NFL.

Of course, Kaepernick drew the love of many progressives — and the ire of President Donald Trump and many conservatives — when he kneeled during the National Anthem. Kaepernick said he was doing it to protest police brutality against Black Americans and other injustices.

Kilgore’s story was immediately skewered by many pro-Trump and right-leaning X users right after, including Outkick founder Clay Travis. He said it was “perfection” because it showed why the paper laid off hundreds of employees and axed its sports section last week — “because they lost money and no one read it.”

On Friday ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ shut down its sports department because they lost money and no one read it. On Super Bowl Sunday they just published a lead editorial piece arguing Colin Kaepernick is “the most relevant figure” at this year’s Super Bowl. Perfection. pic.twitter.com/avys0uNkME — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 8, 2026

National Review writer Charles C.W. Cooke also said the story was a sign WaPo was internally broken.

“They cannot fix themselves. They will not fix themselves,” he posted. “They are incorrigible, monomaniacal weirdos.”

In which a sports reporter at the Washington Post declares that “The most relevant figure to Super Bowl LX is” . . . Colin Kaepernick. They cannot fix themselves. They will not fix themselves. They are incorrigible, monomaniacal weirdos. https://t.co/sZRc6GxVT0 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 8, 2026

Conservative pundit Ryan Girdusky scoffed at the article’s claim, saying “literally no one” watching the Super Bowl would be thinking about Kaepernick.

Literally no one thinks about Colin Kaepernick… not one person watching tonight will be thinking about him https://t.co/90hEm0PfC7 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 8, 2026

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer asked why conservatives would subscribe to WaPo if that was the kind of sports content they were putting out. “If the sports page is this bad, imagine how bad the news pages are,” he said.

The WP doesn’t get why they’re going down the tubes. This story about Colin Kaepernick’s wisdom and courage is written for the left wing by the left wing. Why should conservatives subscribe to this stuff? If the sports page is this bad, imagine how bad the news pages are. https://t.co/rkiDvxyKMs — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) February 8, 2026

And FCC Chair Brendan Carr didn’t seem thrilled with it, either:

“The most relevant figure to Super Bowl LX is . . Colin Kaepernick.” – Washington Post sports writer https://t.co/G7MUjx0Way — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) February 8, 2026

Conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller was amused the “most relevant” claim in Kilgore’s opening “made it past likely multiple editors.”

This sentence made it past likely multiple editors. https://t.co/EmobNym7Mw pic.twitter.com/aGBZjdpW88 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 8, 2026

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was also thrown off by the article. He asked if anyone who is not “an activist for a corporate media outlet” believed Kaepernick mattered this weekend.

Is there anyone who thinks Kaepernick is the “most relevant” figure in Super Bowl LX who is not an activist for a corporate media outlet? https://t.co/X54uWqFqsX — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) February 8, 2026

And The Spectator editor-at-large Benjamin Domenech mocked the story, saying Washington Post just had to get one last Kaepernick article out before shuttering its sports department.

MUST… PRINT… ONE… MORE… COLIN KAEPERNICK ARTICLE https://t.co/u7A0Rufd24 — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) February 8, 2026

