LA Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh Has Offered Colin Kaepernick a Job on His Staff: ‘He’d Be a Tremendous Coach’

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh wants Colin Kaepernick — his old quarterback — to be part of his coaching staff.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Kaepernick was asked about his career plans. The 36-year-old, who hasn’t played in the league since 2016, said he continues to train with the hopes that a team will call one day and offer him a chance to return to the field. He also said he may try out for the U.S.’s flag football team when it debuts as an Olympic sport in Los Angeles in 2028.

Now, it appears his best chance to return to the league will come from Harbaugh. Speaking to USA Today Sports, Harbaugh — who was Kaepernick’s head coach with the San Francisco 49ers — said he spoke to his former player in January. The two discussed the possibility of Kaepernick joining the team “in a non-playing capacity.”

“If that was ever the path he was to take, I think that would be tremendous,” Harbaugh said. “He’d be a tremendous coach, if that’s the path he chose.”

Since then, however, there’s been no movement. Harbaugh said Kaepernick is considering it, though.

“Yeah, we talked a little bit about it,” Harbaugh said. “He’s considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven’t reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year.”

Since Kaepernick’s exit from the league, which some attribute to him speaking out against police brutality in the country, he has continually made efforts to get back into the league. He penned a letter to the New York Jets last September expressing interest in joining the team’s practice squad. Months later, he was seen throwing at the University of Michigan’s pro day.

In 2022, he took throws at the University of Michigan’s spring game. Harbaugh — Michigan’s coach at the time — invited him.