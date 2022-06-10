Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, told Nicolle Wallace on Friday that former President Donald Trump is welcome to testify before the panel.

“We wanted to prove that this wasn’t something that just happened. It wasn’t a normal congressional tour and wasn’t traditional speech,” Thompson told the host of MSNBC’s Deadline: White House.

“This was a riot. This was an insurrection that was planned and orchestrated by Donald Trump,” Thompson added.

“I have to ask you this, just based on your responses this afternoon, if Donald Trump asked to come and testify before the committee, would you accommodate that request?” Wallace then asked.

“Yes,” Thompson replied immediately.

“Wow. All right,” Wallace said, seemingly surprised. “Well, we will keep our eyes open.”

“We welcome the former president, he will have to come under oath,” Thompson added, offering Trump, who successfully avoided sworn testimony during the Mueller probe, a warning.

“He’s a citizen. And if he thinks he can come to our committee under oath, and perjure himself, then I would suggest he does not come,” Thompson concluded.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

