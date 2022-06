The first session of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearings finally aired on Thursday night and one of the big questions on everyone’s mind was put to rest: Will they flop in prime time?

As the ratings for the cable news networks show, the hearings were a success. MSNBC topped Fox News in terms of total viewers, averaging 3.95 million across prime time.

Fox averaged a total of 2.92 million total viewers for its counter-programming, which is a small boost from the night before, which brought in some 2.58 million total viewers.

CNN, along with MSNBC, beat Fox News in the key 25-54 age demographic. CNN won the night with a big 733,000 demo viewers, while MSNBC had 573,000 and Fox landed in third with 537,000.

CNN also saw its total-viewer average skyrocket as the struggling network brought in 2.62 million total viewers – a major boost from its 517,000 average prime time viewers the night before.

The hearings were also a boon for Fox Business Network, which raked in 223,000 average viewers from 8 to 10 p.m., significantly topping competitor CNBC, which averaged 158,000 during the same hours.

In post-show coverage, Fox’s Jan. 6 hearings coverage anchored by Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, and Shannon Bream outpaced CNN from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. with 1.3 million total viewers compared to 841,000 for CNN.

Thursday ratings (8-11 p.m.):

CNN: 2.58 million

Fox News: 2.92 million

MSNBC: 3.95 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 733,000

Fox News: 537,000

MSNBC: 573,000

Wednesday ratings (8-11 p.m.):

CNN: 517,000

Fox News: 2.57 million

MSNBC: 1.18 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 146,000

Fox News: 410,000

MSNBC: 108,000

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1111 NEW DAY:

290 MORNING JOE:

768 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

22 ELEMENTARY:

28 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1522 NEW DAY:

376 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

71 MORNING IN AMERICA:

28 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1694 NEW DAY:

450 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1730 CNN NEWSROOM:

482 MORNING JOE:

825 NATIONAL REPORT:

134 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1626 CNN NEWSROOM:

531 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

645 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

125 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1648 AT THIS HOUR:

540 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

576 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

153 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1867 INSIDE POLITICS:

597 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

588 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

175 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

230 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1521 CNN NEWSROOM:

642 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

591 — BLUE BLOODS:

215 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1503 CNN NEWSROOM:

587 KATY TUR REPORTS:

627 AMERICAN AGENDA:

127 BLUE BLOODS:

228 3p STORY, THE:

1331 CNN NEWSROOM:

558 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

691 — BLUE BLOODS:

249 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1440 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

610 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1211 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

188 BLUE BLOODS:

295 5p FIVE, THE:

3101 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

652 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

175 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

181 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2428 SITUATION ROOM:

703 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1397 SPICER & CO:

232 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

82 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2605 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

1299 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2436 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

284 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

41 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3324 — JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

4187 JAN. 6TH HEARING LIVE!:

137 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

61 9p HANNITY:

2801 — JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

4420 — — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2641 — JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

3233 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

140 — 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

1631 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1073 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1781 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

149 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

38

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

243 NEW DAY:

56 MORNING JOE:

92 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

2 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

285 NEW DAY:

69 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

248 NEW DAY:

98 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

105 MORNING JOE:

91 NATIONAL REPORT:

19 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

231 CNN NEWSROOM:

99 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

66 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

18 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

253 AT THIS HOUR:

120 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

58 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 12p OUTNUMBERED:

285 INSIDE POLITICS:

135 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

66 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

25 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

53 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

251 CNN NEWSROOM:

114 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

60 — BLUE BLOODS:

28 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

238 CNN NEWSROOM:

105 KATY TUR REPORTS:

65 AMERICAN AGENDA:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

25 3p STORY, THE:

176 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

91 — BLUE BLOODS:

29 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

196 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

135 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

117 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

29 BLUE BLOODS:

28 5p FIVE, THE:

385 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

126 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

19 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

32 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

307 SITUATION ROOM:

152 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

125 SPICER & CO:

16 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

366 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

285 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

270 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

586 — JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

576 JAN. 6TH HEARING LIVE!:

20 NEWSNATION SPECIAL REPORT:

18 9p HANNITY:

506 — JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

656 — — 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

518 — JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

487 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 — 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

347 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

382 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

262 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

26 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

11

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 892,000

Fox News: 1.81 million

MSNBC: 1.38

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 227,000

Fox News: 295,000

MSNBC: 180,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

