President Donald Trump’s new lawyer, former independent counsel Ken Starr, served as an analyst for Fox News during the House impeachment proceedings against the president. And in that role, he had some not so friendly things to say about his new client — and complimentary things to say about several of the people who testified against the president.

First, on Nov. 15, Starr bashed Trump for attacking former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch by tweet during her testimony before the House Intelligence committee.

“Extraordinarily poor judgment,” Starr said. He added, “The president frequently says ‘I follow my instincts.’ Sometimes we have to control our instincts, so obviously I think this is quite injurious.”

The former independent counsel went on to call Yovanovitch, “a very powerful, persuasive witness.” She claimed during her testimony that she was ousted by Trump following a smear campaign by his allies.

Then, on Nov. 20, Starr weighed in on the testimony of Gordon Sondland — former ambassador to the E.U.

“It doesn’t look good for the president, substantively,” Starr said, adding that the testimony brought the scandal “closer to the president.”

Sondland, during his testimony, said it was “abundantly clear” to all involved that there was a quid pro quo between Trump and Ukraine — leading Starr to refer to Sondland’s appearance on Capitol Hill as “one of those bombshell days.”

Now, less than two months after those comments, Starr is being tasked with defending the president against the claims leveled by Sondland and Yovanovitch.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]