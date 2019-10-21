Fox News’ Tucker Carlson tonight called out Senator Lindsey Graham for not delivering more on what he has stated publicly about looking into the origins of the Russia investigation.

He showed a clip of Graham saying months ago, “We’re going to call them all before the committee. Did they try to involve the 25th amendment to take the president down? Did they get a warrant against an American citizen using information that they know was flawed? Did they taint the Clinton email investigation because they are afraid that if they indicted her she would lose the election and they wanted her to win? You’re going to get answers to that to the best I can give them to you.”

“So far,” Carlson remarked, “Graham’s tenure has been defined by total inaction. He has subpoenaed neither McCabe nor Rosenstein, nor has he launched an investigation. Now his inaction extends to the Ukraine saga as well.”

The show also ran the chyron “LINDSEY GRAHAM KEEPS MAKING EMPTY PROMISES.”

Carlson spoke with Rand Paul and asked what’s going on.

Paul said he still wants to hear from people like John Brennan to answer for their actions, saying Graham certainly has the power to hold hearings.

“Lindsey Graham is at the center of this. You want to give him the benefit of the doubt,” Carlson said, “but the question remains why hasn’t he done this? It’s in his power to do it and he hasn’t done it. What’s the answer? Why?”

“I think he does wants to get to the bottom of this,” Paul said, “but you’re right, he needs to go ahead and exercise his power.”

Carlson said he’s concerned by a “pattern” of Graham saying “I’m fighting for you” and then not following up:

“I’m wondering if this has something to do with another issue unrelated directly to these issues, which is foreign policy. Senator Graham, as you know, is really probably the most aggressive neocon in the Senate. He has butted heads with the president over this. They’re currently arguing about Syria. I wonder if his disagreement with Trump on foreign policy questions has caused him to slow walk some of these investigations.”

“There is an establishment both in foreign policy and also in the intelligence community. The intelligence community truly is the deep state,” Paul responded. “The deep state has an enormous amount of power to look at individuals and so when Senator Graham and I have fought these fights in the past, I have always thought for having warrants where a real judge in public has to — you have to present probable cause. Lindsey has always fought for allowing these to be done secretly. These FISA warrants, and then allowing Americans to be caught up in it. There may be a concern that if we look at the intelligence state, the deep state, that as we find out things, that some of their power may diminish, and so there might be a philosophical difference that he wants them to maintain the power and the intelligence community’s enormous grip on things.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]