Tucker Carlson Decries ‘What’s Happened’ in South Africa ‘Over the Past 29 Years’ – When Apartheid Ended

Tucker Carlson lamented “what’s happened” in South Africa since the end of apartheid in the country in 1994.

The Fox News host did not mention the practice of systematic racial segregation and subjugation in place until the early 1990s, but he mentioned the very specific period of 29 years ago. That was when Nelson Mandela was elected president of South Africa after helping end apartheid.

On Tuesday, Carlson highlighted a bill introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) that would criminalize certain forms of hate speech. The legislation says those who post hateful speech but do not act on it could nonetheless be criminally charged if their speech is deemed to have motivated others to commit crimes.

The bill has virtually no chance of passing the Republican-controlled House and its constitutionality has been questioned.

“What’s most interesting about this bill is that it’s race-specific,” he said. “Nothing in Sheila Jackson Lee’s legislation would apply to say, Black supremacy or murder sprees by people who aren’t White supremacists.”

He called the bill an assault on freedom and impartial justice:

It’s horrifying. It’s a direct attack on the Bill of Rights, on our core freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. government for 250 years. We shouldn’t be surprised by this, however, because it’s consistent with what Biden has promised – his promise since the day he got into office. And the promise was that race-blind justice, which is the entire foundation of the rule of law in the West – has been for centuries – is done. The new model? South Africa. That’s the new model. South Africa, a country we never talk about because no one wants to admit what’s happened there over the past 29 years. But on the basis of that, Biden tried to allocate farm aid on the basis of skin color.

The Fox News host did not elaborate, though in the past he has claimed White South African farmers are disproportionately the victims of violence. However, the data does not back up this claim.

