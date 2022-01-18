Tucker Carlson Denounces ‘Bums,’ ‘Crackheads,’ and ‘Anti-Social Parasites’ In Monologue on the Homeless

Tucker Carlson opened his show with a long monologue on homelessness in the United States. The Fox News host said that progressive politicians not only tolerate vagrancy and public drug use, but incentivize them.

“Everywhere, at every intersection, there are beggars,” he said. “This is what we used to imagine India was like. But this is not Calcutta. This is New York and San Francisco and Austin, Texas. So the question is, what happened? And the short answer is our leaders did this.”

He noted a federal court decision, Martin v. Boise, in which the Ninth Circuit ruled that cities cannot enforce anti-encampment laws unless they have enough shelter beds available for their homeless populations. The Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal.

Carlson then played a news report stating the city of Seattle spent $50 million to purchase three apartment buildings in order to house 165 homeless people at market rates.

“Stunning views of the Space Needle and Puget Sound,” he said, echoing the news report. “Do you have one of those? Well, crackheads do.”

“But luxury apartments are just the beginning,” Carlson said. “Seattle’s most recent municipal budget allocates more than $150 million to what are so-called homelessness programs, just this year. Now keep in mind, Seattle has fewer than 750,000 people living there, so that’s an awful lot of money per bum.”

He noted Seattle allocated just $10 million to its small business stabilization fund meant to prevent companies from going bankrupt during Covid lockdown.

“So the city’s priorities could not be clearer than that. You lavish money on the least productive, most anti-social parasites in our society and then you punish Americans who work for a living. Got it?”

In Austin, Carlson said, homelessness has risen as the police budget has decreased.

“When you pay for homelessness, you get a lot more of it,” he said. “See how that works?”

The Fox News host showed footage from “dystopian” Skid Row in Los Angeles. He said for all the money the city has spent on homelessness reduction, the city is getting “not fewer homeless, just better funded homeless.”

Carlson called it a “manufactured crisis” and showed a news report from an overdose prevention center in New York.

“Politicians are making it much easier to be a homeless drug addict in the United States, and much harder to be a law-abiding member of the middle class,” he said. “What’s the effect? Well let’s see. The middle class is dying, and we now have record numbers of drug-addicted vagrants.

Carlson said the problem is “not a vexing public policy question.”

“This is not like fixing social security,” he added. “And the solution is as simple as the problem.”

He said,

Stop putting up with it. Say, “No. No, you can’t smoke meth in the park. You’re not allowed to crap on the sidewalk. Pull up your pants and get the hell out of here. Go somewhere with lower standards. Head for a place where politicians don’t care about their people, because we do care. And that’s why we’re hauling your tent to a landfill and cutting off your checks today. You are a drug addict. Get a job or leave. This is our city. You are not allowed to wreck it. You didn’t build it.”

He concluded by calling the homelessness situation in the U.S. “an attack on civilization.”

Watch above via Fox News

