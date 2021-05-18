Tucker Carlson Goes After Republicans Backing 1/6 Commission, Calls It ‘Poisonous Hoax’

On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson railed against the idea of a commission to investigate the January 6th Capitol insurrection, as well as any Republicans who support it. Carlson echoed comments made by some Republicans who would want such a commission to also examine violence committed in association with Antifa and Black Lives Matter protests.

Rep. John Katko (R-NY), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, came to an agreement last week with committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) calling for a panel consisting of five Democrats and five Republicans to look into the events surrounding the storming of the Capitol earlier this year.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) came out against the commission on Tuesday, and GOP House leaders recommended its members vote against the 9/11 commission-style panel during a vote on Wednesday on whether to authorize its formation. Carlson slammed Katko and any Republicans who would entertain the idea that Congress would investigate a violent coup attempt by a mob that put its members in physical danger as they attempted to certify the results of legitimate election.

“Republicans should never defend violence or rioting,” said Carlson. “There’s a lot about January 6th they should never defend and they haven’t.”

This claim is squarely at odds with what Carlson himself has said about the actions of the rioters that day. Here’s how he described the riot just last month: “A mob of older people from unfashionable zip codes made it all the way to Washington D.C., maybe by bus. They wandered freely through the Capitol like it was their building or something.”

He even added, “They didn’t have guns, but a lot of them had extremely dangerous ideas. They talked about the Constitution, and something called their rights.”

On Tuesday night, Carlson continued to downplay the events of January 6th by suggesting rioters should not be kept in solitary confinement for mere “trespassing,” and said not a single Republican should “play along” with the commission:

People like Congressman John Katko of New York – he’s the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee – is [sic] apparently pushing for this 9-11 style commission. One anonymous House Republican told The Hill that anywhere from between 30 and 50 Republicans might join Katko in voting for this farce. What are they voting for? They’re voting to give Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden more power – power they do not deserve, power they did not win in November. Republican voters deserve to know the names of every congressional Republican who votes for this farce, for the myth-making that is being used right now to strip you of your constitutional rights. They should know which of their representatives is playing along with this poisonous hoax. And we hope they will learn soon.

Watch above, via Fox News.

