Tucker Carlson Ignores White House Reporter’s Outbursts to Suggest He’s Been Shunned for Asking Tough Questions

Tucker Carlson suggested the Biden administration has shunned White House Correspondent Simon Ateba of Today News Africa because he asks tough questions.

At no point did Carlson note Ateba’s history of outbursts in the White House briefing room, where he has interrupted other reporters and even shouted questions at the press secretary.

“The White House press secretary – despite the title – doesn’t exist to convey information, but to withhold it,” Carlson said before welcoming Ateba to his show on Thursday. “And in this White House, the press secretary bans any reporter who asks real questions and that includes – it especially includes – a man called Simon Ateba.”

Carlson said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has not called on Ateba in more than four months and cited Ateba’s claim that Jean-Pierre said she will not meet with him until next year, if ever.

“On what grounds will she just not meet with you?” he asked his guest.

Ateba responded by thanking the Fox News host before criticizing China’s influence in Africa.

“I feel like Karine Jean-Pierre, she has no clue what is happening in Africa,” Ateba responded. “She doesn’t understand that China is expanding and also spreading disinformation and misinformation against the U.S. They are competing against the U.S.”

Carlson speculated Jean-Pierre does not call on Ateba because she is averse to questions about China.

“I wonder if it’s the case that she doesn’t call on you because she doesn’t want to hear about Chinese influence in Africa,” Carlson said.

“I feel like she doesn’t take serious questions. She wants to have questions that she’s received in advance,” Ateba replied, baselessly suggesting reporters give the press secretary questions ahead of time.

Carlson wrapped up his interview by telling Ateba, “We are rooting for you in the White House briefing room.”

The Fox News host did not inform his audience that Ateba has disrupted White House press briefings on numerous occasions.

During former Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s final briefing in May, Ateba began shouting while an Associate Press reporter was asking a question. He did so again during a question from an ABC reporter.

The incident prompted the White House Correspondents’ Association to fire off a scathing email to Ateba.

“Your disruptive behavior at last Friday’s briefing interrupted your colleagues and reflected poorly on the press corps,” read the email, which also threatened him with expulsion. “There is no right of any reporter to be called on by any official. Preventing your colleagues from asking their questions is no way to seek relief.”

