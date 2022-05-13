‘Simon, Please Stop!’ Reporters and Psaki Tear Into Correspondent Over Stunning Outbursts at Final Briefing

Jen Psaki gave a scolding to one reporter during her last day as White House press secretary, after he repeatedly interrupted her and other reporters with shouted questions.

As Psaki delivered her final briefing and bid her goodbyes to reporters and colleagues, Today News Africa’s Simon Ateba began shouting her name, asking repeatedly, “will you take a question from the back of the room?”

He began shouting as soon as Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller started asking the first question of the briefing. He was ignored by the room and Psaki, but was not deterred.

Ateba interrupted once again when ABC reporter Mary Bruce was attempting to ask a question, demanding his questions be taken.

“Simon, please stop,” Bruce said in frustration, again not deterring Ateba.

“Simon, if you could respect your colleagues and other media reporters in here, that would be greatly appreciated. Go ahead, Mary,” she said, then addressing the current baby formula shortage and moving on from Ateba’s shouting. Bruce offered a thank you to her for her service after the interruption.

In video captured from the back of the room, Ateba accuses Psaki of not spreading questions around the room and ignoring his outlet during her time as press secretary.

“If you can spread the questions from across the room and all of us at the back of the room —” he said before an unidentified individual repeatedly says, “not today. Not today.”

The video was posted by One America News Network correspondent Chanel Rion, who said she actually shared Ateba’s frustration as Psaki also hasn’t asked the conservative outlet questions during her time either.

