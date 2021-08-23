Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said Monday night he agrees with Jason Whitlock’s assessment that “a lot of what the left supports is satanic.”

Whitlock spoke with Carlson and argued that Bill Maher is “red-pilled” but won’t say so because of Donald Trump.

During the discussion Whitlock told Carlson, “I think a lot of what the left supports is satanic.”

“It’s in direct objection to God, and in direct objection to the Judeo-Christian values that were at the foundation of this country, and those Christian values are why we made so much progress in terms of freedom and humanity and the way we treat everybody,” he continued.

He reiterated, “I’m a man of faith, I was raised in the church, this stuff is satanic. That’s what’s at the foundation of a lot of this stuff.”

Carlson reacted by saying he agrees and even outright suggesting the very concept of trans identity is a “satanic” one:

I’m a pretty mild Protestant personally, but I completely agree with you, especially the gender stuff. When you say you can change your own gender by wishing it, you’re saying you’re God and that is satanic, I completely agree.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

