Tucker Carlson went off again Monday night against what he called a political movement in the U.S. with a “goal… to end liberal democracy and challenge western civilization itself,” citing among other things efforts to take down monuments across the country.

At various points in his monologue Carlson again scolded Republicans for their silence, and critiqued President Donald Trump for his take on what’s been going on in Seattle.

There’s been a lot of reporting on the “CHAZ” or “CHOP” in Seattle, where there were two shootings over this past weekend. Just tonight the mayor of Seattle, the AP reports, announced that officials will start to dismantle the “autonomous zone.”

A few days ago the president sat down with The Daily Caller for a lengthy interview and was asked about what he would do in response:

President Donald Trump isn’t planning on imminently sending federal assets to reclaim the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, Wash. despite repeatedly threatening to do so, he told the Daily Caller in an exclusive Oval Office interview… In recent days, Trump has urged Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to deploy National Guard troops to retake CHAZ and said that he himself “will take care of it” if Inslee fails to act. The president said Monday that he had discussed the situation with Attorney General Bill Barr. When asked by the Caller what Barr is “advising” him to do, POTUS answered, “right now, I think it’s great sitting back and watching this catastrophe.”

Trump said that while “we can do it anytime we want,” what it reveals is “how bad that city system of government is because they’re all leftist Democrats running all these places that have these problems.”

Carlson talked in his monologue about how people essentially have no choice but to look to Republicans to save them from this crisis and the riots attempting to “overthrow the value, the principle of equality under the law.”

Carlson blasted Joe Biden as “empty” and “a perfect Trojan Horse” for those “taking over” the Democratic party.

The Republican party, he continued, is the “only power center left in this country available to people who dissent.”

Carlson then brought up the president’s comments about Seattle and took issue with them:

“We understood the point he was making. These are liberal cities and they’re destroying themselves. Their policies don’t work, this is what you get when you vote for liberals. But it’s still the wrong answer. A president is responsible for all Americans, no matter where they live, for the country itself. Imagine if you had a bitter argument with one of your children. The kid runs out of the house, then goes completely off the deep end and becomes a heroin addict living in the streets. But you don’t look for him. You don’t try and save him. Instead, you brag that his drug addiction is proof you were right all along. ‘Right now I think it’s great sitting back watching this catastrophe.’ You wouldn’t say that, no good parent would say that. No president should say it either. We need help and we need it right now. These are not protests, this is a totalitarian political movement, and someone needs to save the country from it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

