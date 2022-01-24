Tucker Carlson Slams ‘Totally Ignorant’ GOP Senator for Urging Sanctions Against Russia: ‘Just Reading the Script’

Tucker Carlson opened Monday’s show by arguing that imposing harsh sanctions on Russia would end up negatively impacting the United States. In the process, he called Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) “totally ignorant.”

Carlson has repeatedly cautioned against antagonizing Russia over Ukraine.

“The Chinese government is the only certain winner here,” said the Fox News host about conflict between the U.S. and Russia, which has amassed troops on Ukraine’s eastern border.

“The Biden administration may use something called the foreign direct product rule to cut off Russia’s supply of semiconductors made with American technology,” Carlson said, citing a Washington Post report indicating that such a move may deprive Russians of many smartphones. However, he said, Russians will simply get smartphones from China in this scenario.

He argued that implementing such policies will only end up driving Russia and China closer together. Carlson also suggested China may be able to convince other countries to drop the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

“Has no one in Washington thought of this?” he asked. “Apparently not. Imposing tough new sanctions every few months feeds their moral vanity.”

He added, “What fools they are.”

The host then played a clip of Ernst urging tougher sanctions on Russia.

“So we do need to go ahead and impose sanctions on Russia now,” she said. “We need to show them that we mean business, and we will be there for Ukraine should they invade… Certainly we need to make sure that any defensive aid is in the hands of the Ukrainians as well as as much lethal aid as we can provide at this time.”

Carlson responded, “Those are our leaders. Totally ignorant, just reading the script. It’d be nice to hear someone in the press corps – because it’s their job – ask the obvious follow-up, which would be, why exactly, Senator Ernst, do you believe it is so vital to send more lethal aid to Ukraine into and to quote, ‘Go ahead and impose more sanctions on Russia?'”

He said we’ll never know the answer “because no one in the media would ever ask her.”

Watch above via Fox News.

