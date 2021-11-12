Tucker Carlson Suggests January 6 Committee Is Going After Bannon Because ‘They Don’t Like His Opinions’

Tucker Carlson suggested that the January 6 select committee is targeting Trump allies for their opinions.

Carlson spoke with Michael Flynn hours after Steve Bannon was indicted for refusing to cooperate with the committee investigating the Capitol riots. Flynn himself was subpoenaed this week over his reported participation in a December 2020 Oval Office meeting talking about challenging the election results.

Carlson told Flynn that indicting advisors to the former president “is the kind of thing that happens in Latin America, but never here.”

Flynn called this “an assault on all of our basic rights” and freedom of speech.

He praised Carlson’s recent documentary on January 6 and said, “Our desire to seek the truth and the security of our election systems and processes, this is what’s all at risk in our country.”

Flynn has made a number of wild claims about the 2020 election, and last December he was floating the possibility of martial law.

He told Carlson he would “respond to the requests” because “I don’t have anything to hide, there’s nothing there.” Flynn reiterated he believes this is about targeting people for their free speech and freedom to protest.

Carlson then said this about the committee investigating the Capitol riots:

From what I can tell, they are attempting to criminalize opinions that they don’t like. You’re allowed to have any view of the last election that you want, any view you want on anything in this country. Period. Your views cannot be criminalized because ideas and speech are never criminal in a free country. I don’t understand, I mean, the pretext for — they’re going to throw Bannon in jail if they can because they don’t like his opinions? Where are the Republican leaders standing up against this?

You can watch above, via Fox News.

