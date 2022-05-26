Tucker Carlson Torches Police Over School Shooting Claims: ‘There’s Only So Much B.S. You Can Take’

Tucker Carlson ripped police in Texas over their false statements regarding Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The Fox News host said the police have been lying about their response and stated some of them may have committed a “moral crime.”

Nineteen children and two teachers were murdered by a gunman who remained in the school roughly an hour before law enforcement finally entered and killed him. Videos of parents pleading with police to enter the building have made the rounds online.

Police initially said an officer already present at the school “engaged” the suspect, but was unable to prevent him from entering the building. However, officials now say the gunman entered unimpeded.

Carlson addressed the inconsistencies on Thursday night. He played a clip of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott praising the officers on Wednesday.

“The reason it was not worse is because law enforcement officials did what they do,” Abbott said at a press conference. “They showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives.”

The Fox News host described an eyewitness account contradicting Abbott’s claim and played a video of parents begging police to act.

“It seems apparent that when that video was shot, the gunman was still alive with the firearm in the school with children,” Carlson stated. “Now, a Texas official later suggested on camera that while all of this was happening, some members of law enforcement in Texas went into the school to get their own children out.”

He said if the claim is true, “it’s a moral crime at the very least.”

Carlson quoted one mother as saying, “The police were doing nothing.” He noted she was put in handcuffs by federal agents. She was ultimately freed and proceeded to jump the fence and entered the school to retrieve her two sons, which she did.

“In other words, this mother was cuffed, freed, ran into the school and still had time to get her kids out as the police stood outside,” he said. “Now, if that’s true, it’s a scandal.”

The host then played clips from a press conference held earlier in the day by the Texas Department of Public Safety. A police spokesman said officials “have not verified” that parents were actually imploring police to enter the school or if that is simply a “rumor.”

Carlson reacted by saying, “Oh, it’s a ‘rumor’ – except it’s on video. So it’s not at all a rumor, it’s a fact.”

He later said, “So the point is not to point fingers or blame people. Nobody wants a school shooting. Everyone’s heart is broken by it, but the authorities are not allowed to lie to us in the aftermath of an event like this.”

The host laid out the timeline of what is known so far and noted the long period of time that elapsed between the time the shooter entered the school and the time police entered the school and killed him roughly an hour later. He then acknowledged the “fog of war” element to the chaotic situation, but added it’s clear police are lying:

So the second the shooting starts anywhere at any time, things get very confusing. They used to call it the fog of war, it’s entirely real. It’s hard to figure out exactly what happened when people start getting killed. But on the big questions it’s very obvious immediately. Was there a school resource officer who exchanged fire with the gunman? That’s not something you would imagine. That either happened or it didn’t, and you would know right away if it happened or it didn’t. It didn’t happen, but they said it did happen. That’s a lie. Why did they lie? Police did say that officers want inside the school for four minutes after the suspect but then they were treated outside the school and then police did not reenter the school for another hour. During that time they say they were waiting for backup, including, for some reason, for multiple crisis negotiators. […] No matter how pro-law enforcement you are – and we are – there’s only so much B.S. you can take in the face of a tragedy like this. We were waiting for specialized equipment? You have an 18year-old with a firearm and little kids being killed. What kind of specialty of equipment do you need? Negotiators? Really? As children are being murdered?

Carlson later added, “So two days after this massacre, authorities are slowly admitting that everything they told us was in fact untrue.”

Watch above via Fox News.

