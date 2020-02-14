CNN’s Van Jones said on Bill Maher’s show tonight that the Democratic party cannot jump in and try to stop Bernie Sanders from becoming the nominee, recalling what happened in the last election.

As Maher talked about how big the opposition to Bernie Sanders as the nominee will be, Jone said, “Democrats at the top of the party thought they were smarter than the voters and obviously put their finger on the scale.”

“Let our voters vote.”

“If the Democratic higher-ups step in and try to derail Bernie Sanders, it’s impossible to put this thing back together,” he added.

Maher asked Jones if he thinks it’s happening again, like President Donald Trump has suggested.

Jones again said the part was “not neutral” in 2016, even if he thinks Sanders ultimately would not have won last time anywa.

“Trust the party, trust democracy,” he added.

We will add video when available.

