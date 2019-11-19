Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman used part of his impeachment inquiry testimony to call out a debunked claim supported by President Donald Trump that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-TX) asked Vindman about the part of Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where Trump brought up the CrowdStrike conspiracy theory. Castro noted that its a “debunked” claim with “no basis in fact” and that Trump’s own advisers have swatted it down as well.

“Are you aware of any evidence to support the theory that the Ukrainian government interfered in the 2016 election?” Castro asked.

“I am not,” Vindman answered. “And furthermore, I would say that this is a Russian narrative that President Putin has promoted.”

Vindman went on to say he is not aware of any part of the U.S. government that endorses the CrowdStrike theory instead of the intelligence community’s determination that Russia was responsible for the 2016 election interference. Vindman said Trump did not seem interested in advancing an anti-corruption campaign during his call with Zelensky, and he also could not point to any evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden improperly interfered with an investigation connected to his son, Hunter Biden.

