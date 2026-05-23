‘F*ck Jaxson Dart’: Giants QB Slammed By Liberal Fans, Media Pundits, And His Own Teammate for Introducing Trump at New York Rally

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has been getting repeatedly slammed on social media by irritated journalists, irate fans, and even one of his own teammates for introducing President Donald Trump at a rally on Friday.

It is hard to miss if you search his name on X or Bluesky, or if your algorithm already feeds you a bunch of sports content.

The digital blitz started on Friday, after Dart intro’d Trump at a rally at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York. Dart said it was an “honor” and a “privilege” to welcome the 45th and 47th POTUS, and Trump returned the favor by raving about the quarterback’s legs being as big as “tree trunks.”

Not everyone loved the Dart-Trump combo, though. Dart’s teammate, linebacker Abdul Carter, clearly didn’t enjoy it and posted he “thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man” in response to a clip of the intro.

thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man https://t.co/ePR3b4MZEv — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) May 23, 2026

And some fans voiced their displeasure on social media as well.

“F*ck Jaxson Dart,” one fan posted on Bluesky, while another Giants fan said he hoped Dart had a “career ending injury.”

As a lifelong, avid @Giants fan, I am beyond disappointed & flat out angry @JaxsonDart has chosen to align himself with an unhinged, racist, criminal, lunatic destroying our democracy.

How is this going to go over with his teammates?

This is a terrible look for the org. https://t.co/qCw7ELeWki — Tara Setmayer 🌻 🇺🇸 (@TaraSetmayer) May 22, 2026

As a @Giants fan, I will not root for them as long as Jaxson Dart is the QB. Sorry. This is a hard line and I will not ignore this. I will not support anyone that aligns with a pedophile, a racist and criminal that stole the presidency and continues to hurt the country. https://t.co/A92HPk4CpZ — DJ 🫶🏻✌🏻 (@DJpolyD_) May 23, 2026

I’m a lifelong Giants fan, back to the days when Fran Tarkenton played for the team. I loved what Dart did last year and he shows a ton of potential But aligning himself with this disgraceful criminal and racist is unacceptable https://t.co/roOCFeqxSX — Adam Cohen | Lawyer. My Personal Views. #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) May 23, 2026

And there was a firehose of angry comments on the Giants subreddit about it.

Some media members weren’t fans of Dart introducing Trump, either.

Sports journalist and former USA Today NFL editor Mike Freeman asked “Where are the shut up and just play football people.”

Yahoo Sports contributor Mike Kennedy posted Dart was suddenly not “cool” because of his Trump intro.

Welp. So much for Jaxson Dart being cool because he was a Star Wars fan! https://t.co/k9H5e4PPPT — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) May 22, 2026

Former CNN and CNBC political reporter John Harwood reacted to a post on X saying Democrats were “crying” over Dart but had “no problem” with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s political rants over the years. Harwood said that was because Dart “was speaking up for an immoral sociopathic criminal who is severely damaging America.”

that's because Jaxson Dart was speaking up for an immoral sociopathic criminal who is severely damaging America Steve Kerr has been speaking up for morality and decency and genuine American values https://t.co/AhsITZ66f8 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 23, 2026

And Jason La Canfora, who covers the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles for Sports Illustrated, reposted a user who said Dart’s “stupid ass shouldn’t have openly supported a racist president” because most of his teammates are Black. “Not to mention, Abdul Carter is also Muslim, and we all know how Trump feels about that,” the user added.

Maybe Jaxson Dart's stupid ass shouldn't have openly supported a racist president knowing that most of his teammates are black? Not to mention, Abdul Carter is also Muslim, and we all know how Trump feels about that. https://t.co/NOELTkDIuB — cp (@cpthemyth) May 23, 2026

Writer Parker Molloy — who has contributed to The New York Times and Rolling Stone, among other outlets — posted about Dart having suffered four concussions and quipped it was “unrelated” to him hanging out with Trump.

And independent journalist Marisa Kabas posted Dart’s name sounded like it came from a “white supremacist generator.”

You get the idea.

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