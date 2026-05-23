FCC Commissioner Blasts Her Own Agency’s ‘Straight-Up Censorship’ Fueled by Trump

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez ripped her own agency for waging a campaign of “straight-up censorship” against The Walt Disney Company and ABC that is being driven by President Donald Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

Gomez went off during an interview on MS NOW’s The Weeknight on Friday.

“This administration has been engaged in a campaign of censorship and control, and Disney has been a real target of this administration because it’s actually not capitulating,” Gomez said.

“Unlike CBS or Paramount, the parent company of where [Stephen] Colbert was,” co-host Symone Sanders Townsend chimed in.

“Exactly,” Gomez affirmed.

Gomez then said it was a “direct assault on the First Amendment” when the FCC ordered eight ABC-owned TV stations to file early license renewal requests in April, which came soon after Trump called for ABC to fire the “seriously unfunny” Jimmy Kimmel. The commissioner told MS NOW it was an “unprecedented” violation by her agency.

She then accused Paramount of “capitulating” to the Trump administration, before patting herself on the back for sending a letter to Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro earlier this month and urging him not to cave.

“I wanted to call out all the actions that this FCC is taking against it and to have them understand that the law is on their side. The First Amendment is on their side,” Gomez said. “Because what this is is straight- up censorship. And nobody should like having the free press and our our First Amendment rights trampled upon by one entity.”

As Mediaite’s David Gilmour wrote, that letter was sent following a “series of FCC investigations into Disney’s DEI practices and ABC, as well as the FCC’s decision to revive a complaint about ABC’s moderation of a 2024 presidential debate between” Trump and then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Gomez was nominated to the FCC by ex-President Joe Biden in 2023; Carr was picked as the chairman by Trump in early 2025.

She added ABC is learning the hard way that it’s decision to settle with Trump over George Stephanopoulos claiming the president was found “liable for rape” does not shield the company from scrutiny.(Trump was found liable for sexual abuse in civil court, which carries a different definition in New York.)

“It is one thing after another, and Disney has learned that when you capitulate, it actually doesn’t buy you protection. It just buys you a little bit of time,” she said.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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