The 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade will wind its way down the streets of New York City on Thursday morning.

This year’s musical acts will include Celine Dion, Black Eyed Peas, Billy Porter, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, as well as Idina Menzel, and characters from Sesame Street.

There will be five new floats this year, from “Blue’s Clues,” COACH, New York Life, Cracker Barrel, and Lego. Four new inflatables are also scheduled to debut: “SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary,” “Astronaut Snoopy,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” and “Love Flies Up to the Sky,” a balloon designed by Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama.

And of course the parade will finish with Santa Claus, as is the custom. Expect the Jolly Old Elf to arrive at New York’s Herald Square — and on your screen — at around 11:55 a.m. ET, kicking off the Christmas season.

Conditions for the parade look to be mild, with temperatures in the upper 40s along with partly sunny skies. However, projected high winds made it questionable whether the balloons would be grounded. Fortunately, just moments ago, the balloons were given the all clear to take flight.

The parade will start at 9:00 a.m. ET and finish at 12 noon. Watch above, via Verizon.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]