‘Enough Said!’ John Fetterman Bursts Out Laughing After Being Asked About His Relationship With His Democratic Colleagues

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) burst out laughing after being asked about his relationship with Democratic colleagues during a Wednesday afternoon appearance on Fox News.

Anchor Sandra Smith closed out the interview by asking the gadfly lawmaker about how he gets along with his caucus.

Fetterman’s initial chuckle gave way to a heartier laugh and him holding up his hands as if to indicate he didn’t have an answer.

“Enough said!” quipped Smith’s co-anchor, John Roberts.

“Enough said? Okay, got it,” agreed Smith.

“Well, I mean, cordial,” replied Fetterman once he gathered himself. “But I’m not necessarily the popular guy, which is strange to me because it’s like, I am a Democrat and, you know, I’m the guy that flipped the seat. At any rate, so.”

A few moments earlier, Fetterman explained why he wouldn’t switch parties:

Well, because I’m a Democrat. I mean, for me, it’s like my views remain reasonable. My voting record actually reflects that I am a Democrat. You know, what’s changed me with many of my other colleagues is that I don’t agree and I use like extreme rhetoric and say, but I support what I think most Americans should agree with these things. You know, the Democratic Party, you know, we became an open border party, without a doubt. And now that’s wrong, and I support to make our border more security, and deport all of the criminals right now. So I can’t be a Republican because in many other areas, I disagree on that. So whether if I’m politically homeless or whatever, but I’m staying in my party and I am not sure why the problem is with me and my reasonable views, you know, why that problem isn’t with the Democratic Party. And I think the Democratic Party, you know, has incredibly impossible to resist their worst urges, and the excesses that cost us the elections back in 2024.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!