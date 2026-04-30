‘No Longer Segregated’: Karl Rove Argues Bombshell SCOTUS Decision Actually Empowers Black Voters

Fox News’ Karl Rove argued that the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a gerrymandered minority-majority district in Louisiana will actually empower Black voters during a Thursday morning appearance on America’s Newsroom.

Rove began the segment by explaining how bizarrely drawn congressional districts in Louisiana and Alabama had been created to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

“These are drawn for one purpose and one purpose only, which is, let’s create a district with the majority of Black voters in it, and we can’t under the Voting Rights Act then have what’s called retrogression. We can’t reduce the number of Black voters. So each census, we’re required to do even more extraordinary things in order to keep the number of Black voters in the majority,” argued Rove. “Think what we would be saying if we said, ‘All right, you have to draw white majority districts, or Latino majority districts, or Asian-American majority districts,’ and engaged in that kind of, you know, sort of, you know, race groupings in order to create districts dominated by one race.”

“That logic would be unacceptable to the Supreme Court,” offered anchor Bill Hemmer.

“Unacceptable, right,” agreed Rove.

Dana Perino followed up with the following query:

Karl, so for people that are heading into cocktail hour tonight and through the weekend, if they hear someone say, “This is a disaster, this means that Blacks are completely now unrepresented,” the ones that have gone completely to the sky is falling because of this ruling, what would you say are their best arguments against the sky is not falling?

“Well, first of all, most states have already set the elections, they’ve had their primaries, they’ve set the filing deadlines. Alabama has already said, ‘Look, we recognize that we’ve got to redo this, but we cannot do it this year. We’re going to do it in the future. We’re gonna do it before the next election.’ Louisiana’s thinking about trying to do this. We’ll see if they’re able to pull it off,” replied Rove. “The second thing I’d say is, is it increases the influence of Black voters. Because no longer are they grouped together under the notion of the only way that you can elect somebody who can represent Blacks is to have a majority of Blacks in that district. Now you’re going to have Blacks that are in a, you know, in a district that has community of interest and is more compact, in which both parties are gonna say we need to get inroads in that community, or dominate that community in order to elect one of our own to the U.S. Congress.”

“So I see it just the opposite. Black voters are no longer being sort of segregated and put into a Black district. They’re now going to be part of a larger community of interest,” he continued. “This is, you know, southwestern Alabama, this is northwestern Louisiana. And as a result, the smart political candidates and the smart political parties are going to be going after their votes.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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