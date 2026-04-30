CNN Anchor Torpedoes Scott Jennings on Racism: ‘As a Member of the Black Community, I’m Telling You—’

CNN anchor Sara Sidner torpedoed GOP analyst Scott Jennings in a debate over racism and the Voting Rights Act by telling him, “As a member of the Black community,” his assertion was “not true.”

The Supreme Court delivered a blow on Wednesday by voting to strike down a majority-Black congressional district in a 6-3 decision that has taken heavy criticism from proponents of a robust Voting Rights Act.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, guest anchor Sidner hosted a panel that included Jennings, Neera Tanden, T.W. Arrighi, John Avlon, Ana Navarro, and Donte Mills.

As the panel hotly debated the VRA decision, Sidner cut in to rebut Jennings for saying “the people have” decided there’s no racism:

NEERA TANDEN: Just to be clear, this is a congressionally passed law. It’s 60 years old. It’s implementing a constitutional amendment, the Voting Rights Act. The problem that with this — with this — with your description here is that you were presuming that we do not still have instances where states will choose to basically eliminate the voice of Black communities or Latino communities?

UNKNOWN: How is it eliminating it?

UNKNOWN: By lumping them together —

TANDEN: Yes, by basically saying —

(CROSSTALK)

TANDEN: Yes, because what they do — yes, hold on, hold on. Let me just say, let me just say, if you take a district and you basically say it was going to be 80 percent Black district, and then you take that entire district and give 10 percent to everyone else, there’s the voice of the Black community is in a sense —

(CROSSTALK) UNKNOWN: We’re missing a point here.

SCOTT JENNINGS: But you’re assuming they would all vote —

(CROSSTALK)

TANDEN: But the real issue here is —

ANA NAVARRO: No, no. Scott, listen. As somebody who’s lived this in Florida, Florida, you know, at one point was governed by a lot of good old boys who didn’t want Cubans elected, who tried to dilute that vote despite the fact that it was Republican. And if it hadn’t been for efforts like this, you know, I remember times in Florida, I remember the signs in Florida, no Blacks, no dogs, no Cubans.

(CROSSTALK)

TANDEN: That was a decision.

NAVARRO: Right. Hold on. It was in my lifetime. It was in my lifetime.

JENNINGS: Was that yesterday or was that like 50 years ago?

NAVARRO: It was about 40 years ago, 30 years ago.

(CROSSTALK)

NAVARRO: You think there’s no racism?

(CROSSTALK)

TANDEN: I’m sorry but you do not get to decide that racism is over yet.

JENNINGS: The people have.

TANDEN: No they haven’t.

(CROSSTALK)

SIDNER: Okay, hold on a second! It is not true that the people have decided there is not racism. Let us please not say that because that’s just, it’s incorrect. It is incorrect, Scott. It’s not true.

JENNINGS: But how is it —

SIDNER: As a member of the Black community, I’m telling you, it’s not true!

JENNINGS: Are you saying our congressional districts are inherently racist today?

TANDEN: No, I’m sorry. The Voting Rights Act was passed by Congress. It’s up to Congress to determine whether it should be amended or not.