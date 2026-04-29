Trump Vows ‘No More Mr. Nice Guy’ in 4 AM Iran Threat Featuring Image of Himself With Gun

President Donald Trump issued a new threat to Iran early Wednesday, posting an AI-generated image of himself holding an assault rifle alongside the blunt message: “No more Mr. Nice Guy!”

The image, shared on Truth Social just after 4 a.m. ET, showed the gun-wielding president in a dark suit and sunglasses, standing before a backdrop of explosions tearing through a hillside.

“Iran can’t get their act together,” Trump wrote. “They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!”

The escalation comes as efforts to secure a diplomatic breakthrough have slowed, with a planned second round of peace talks recently abandoned after weeks of conflict and a fragile ceasefire dragging on.

Tensions have remained high since U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on February 28 triggered retaliatory action from Tehran, including strikes on Gulf states hosting U.S. military assets and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route.

The disruption sent oil prices surging, intensifying pressure on both sides to reach an agreement.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed on social media that Iran was in a “State of Collapse” and seeking relief from its blockade of the strait, though no independent confirmation of that assertion has emerged.

Despite the rhetoric and pressure, Trump has also maintained he is under “no time frame” to strike a deal, even as the prolonged standoff continues to weigh on global markets and diplomatic efforts.

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