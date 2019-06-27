WATCH: Andrea Mitchell Point-Blank Asked Elizabeth Warren ‘Are You an Imitation of Bernie Sanders?’

Journalism pioneer and MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell took comparisons between Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren one step further when she asked Warren, point-blank, “Are you an imitation of Bernie Sanders?”

The host of Andrea Mitchell Reports interviewed Warren ahead of Wednesday night’s first Democratic presidential debate, and bluntly assessed the similarities between the two friendly rivals.

“Are you an imitation of Bernie Sanders? Is there room for both of you?” Mitchell asked.

“This work is the work I’ve been doing pretty much all my life,” Warren said, adding “I’ve been studying why hard-working families go broke ever since I started in teaching. I never thought I was going to be in politics, but I will tell you this, I came to understand what was wrong in this economy and come to understand that it starts with corruption in our politics.”

Sanders and Warren do share many similar policies, but as Warren pointed out, she has her own distinct record of accomplishment and study that predates her relatively recent entry into politics, and her association with Sanders.

Her path was very different from Sanders’, as well. Warren was a Republican until 1996, and her first stint in elected office began with her Senate victory in 2012 over Scott Brown. Prior to that, Warren was instrumental in the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

In fact, prior to Sanders’ announcement of his presidential candidacy in 2015, it was Warren whom progressives attempted to draft into mounting a presidential campaign in furtherance of progressive goals.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

