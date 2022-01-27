WATCH: CNN’s Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota Mockingly Re-enact Michael Avenatti’s Cross-Examination of Stormy Daniels

CNN Newsroom co-hosts Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota wrapped their show Thursday with a humorously overdramatic re-enactment of Michael Avenatti’s cross-examination of his former client Stormy Daniels at his criminal trial, the latest in a long string of legal troubles for the disgraced celebrity attorney.

Avenatti is facing criminal charges related to payments for a book by Daniels, the adult film star who rose to fame (or infamy, depending on your opinion of this cast of characters) when the story broke that former President Donald Trump had paid her hush money to cover up their sexual relationship. Daniels has accused Avenatti of swindling her out of $300,000 from the $800,000 advance payments for her book spilling all the sordid details of her affair with Trump.

Avenatti has dismissed his defense counsel and is currently representing himself.

Daniels testified in court for the first time in this current trial on Thursday as a witness for the prosecution, and after they concluded their case, it was Avenatti’s turn to cross-examine his former client.

And it was Blackwell and Camerota’s turn for a little bit of levity.

Reporting that the court had just concluded for the day in the trial, Blackwell noted that Avenatti had been able to cross-examine Daniels for “just minutes.”

“Now, there are no cameras allowed in the courtroom,” said Camerota, “but we do have a transcript of their interaction, so I propose a dramatic reading–”

“I’m into it,” Blackwell readily agreed.

“Okay, I think I should be Michael Avenatti and you should be Stormy Daniels, for obvious reasons,” she quipped.

“Naturally,” Blackwell replied.

Camerota then began reading from the court transcript: “Ms. Daniels, good afternoon.”

“Good afternoon,” Blackwell-in-the-role-of-Daniels replied.

“Do you have a single text message, email, voice mail, or recording that says I would not take any money from your book deal, yes or no?” Camerota/Avenatti asked.

“No,” Blackwell said emphatically. “End scene!”

“The judge then dismissed the jury,” he added. “That was it, for today.”

Avenatti’s cross-examination of Daniels will continue on Friday, Blackwell said, commenting that he had asked for “six hours” to complete the cross-examination.

Camerota said that she wished cameras were allowed in the courtroom because both Avenatti and Daniels were “tough customers, neither of them are easily intimidated,” and she thought it would be “fascinating to watch them interact with each other.”

“How does this go on for six hours, though?” asked Blackwell.

“How would you and I do a dramatic reading for that long?” Camerota answered.

“Ah, we’ll only do twenty minutes or so,” joked Blackwell.

Viewers will have to tune in to CNN Newsroom on Friday for the stunning conclusion of the Avenatti-Daniels courtroom drama.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

