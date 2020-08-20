Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman and Fox News contributor Donna Brazile was awestruck on Wednesday as she reacted to Senator Kamala Harris formally accepting her nomination to be Vice President of the United States.

Brazile joined Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum for Fox’s special coverage of the 2020 DNC convention, and she heralded Harris’ nomination as a seminal moment of American history.

“Had Covid-19 not occurred, I would have been there and I am sure I would have been on the podium giving her a high-five and saying ‘Love you, love you, love you,’” Brazile said. “There were a lot of people in that room tonight, we didn’t see them but they were there, their spirits, the love that they have for justice and equality. The love that they have for their country. The women who picked cotton, the women who broke their backs just trying to get ahead, she spoke to all of them and many, many more.”

Harris’ VP nomination is, indeed, groundbreaking since she is now the first Black and South Asian American woman to be tapped for the position. Brazile continued to wax on about that, saying “tonight there are so many people who are crying, so many people who are screaming, so many people that are saying ‘now, finally, someone who looks like me can aspire to the highest office in the land.'”

MacCallum also offered props for Harris’ speech, noting her “beautiful tribute” to the 100 year anniversary of the suffragette movement.

“I think it does get lost in how odd all of this feels,” she said, referring to the convention being conducted by video due to the pandemic, “but good for you for bringing it home in terms of the meaning that is there tonight.”

