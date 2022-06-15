WATCH: Jan. 6 Committee Releases Video Showing Congressman Leading a Capitol Tour With Rioter Day Before Attack

The January 6 Committee released a series of videos they collected on a Save America rally-goer who made threats toward members of Congress after being taken on a tour by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA).

The Committee sent out a montage of footage from a man who streamed himself on Facebook the day he attended the rally where former President Donald Trump called on his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol after losing the 2020 election. The man filmed a companion who was carrying an American flag topped with sharpened point, which he said was “for a certain person.”

“That’s right! That’s for somebody special!” The cameraman said.

After that, the man’s footage shows him marching towards the Capitol with fellow Trump supporters, making several disturbing comments along the way.

“There’s no escape, [Nancy] Pelosi,” the man says. He also issued the threat toward Representatives Chuck Schumer, Jerry Nadler, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“We’re coming for you,” he says. “We’re coming to take you out. We’ll pull you out by your hairs. How ’bout that, Pelosi?”

The Committee states that on January 5th, the cameraman was part of a tour that Loudermilk gave to a number of constituents around office buildings at the Capitol complex. The Capitol Police has said there’s “no evidence” that the tour group went to the Capitol itself, though the committee produced surveillance footage of Loudermilk escorting the crowd while the man took photos of the tunnel leading from the Rayburn House Office Building to the Capitol.

In addition to releasing the footage, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson sent out a public letter to Loudermilk, asking to meet with him to discuss the tour he gave and the people he hosted.

The Select Committee renews request for information from Representative Barry Loudermilk. In a letter to Loudermilk, Chair @BennieGThompson underscored the need to gather more info about certain individuals who were part of the tour through the Capitol complex on Jan 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/G91zhuws4e — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 15, 2022

“The behavior of these individuals during the January 5, 2021 tour raises concerns about their activity and intent while inside the Capitol complex,” the letter said. “While we had hoped to show you the video evidence when you met with us, and since you have thus far declined, the Select Committee provides the video in question for your review…The foregoing information raises questions the Select Committee must answer.”

Watch above.

