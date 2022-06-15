Jan 6 Committee Has Footage of Rioter Who Participated in Rep. Loudermilk’s Capitol Tour on Jan 5: Report

The January 6 Committee reportedly has video evidence that a man who was given a tour around the U.S. Capitol on January 5 went on to threaten members of Congress the next day.

Ever since the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) has been among the Republican members of Congress accused of giving “reconnaissance tours” to people who would later join Donald Trump’s supporters as they violently laid siege to the Capitol. The U.S. Capitol Police released a letter on Tuesday, saying Loudermilk did meet with constituents at two Capitol complex office buildings, but there’s “no evidence” that the group entered the Capitol, and the police do not consider any of the recorded activities they reviewed as “suspicious.”

Loudermilk touted the letter in order to bash the January 6 Committee over “their baseless accusation about me to the media,” adding “a small group visiting their congressman is in no way a suspicious activity.”

and a small group visiting their congressman is in no way a suspicious activity. Now the Capitol Police have confirmed this fact. — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) June 14, 2022

Punchbowl News reported the committee has “documentary footage” showing a man from Loudermilk’s tour outside the Capitol on January 6, where he was “yelling threats at members of Congress — including Speaker Nancy Pelosi — as the insurrection raged.”

“The individual in question has been interviewed by select committee investigators,” Punchbowl reported while citing their sources. “It doesn’t appear that he’s been charged with any wrongdoing stemming from the insurrection.”

Even though the committee’s hearings were postponed until Thursday, the panel is said to be debating whether to publicly release the footage they have or send Loudermilk a letter outlining their evidence. Loudermilk had this to say when contacted by Punchbowl:

The select committee has already accused me of giving reconnaissance tours, which has been verified as false. To my knowledge, no one that visited my office on January 5 was involved in any illegal activity on January 6; so if the committee has evidence, they should release it, not just make accusations. As a result of the committee’s irresponsible behavior in making false accusations, I have had multiple threats against my life over the past few weeks. I was also at a Republican baseball practice a few years ago, on the receiving end of politically motivated violence, so I would be the first to condemn anyone making threats against others or engaging in criminal actions.

