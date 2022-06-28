WATCH LIVE: Top Aide in Trump White House Testifies at Bombshell January 6 Committee Hearing

The January 6 Committee will hold its sixth day of hearings on former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

The hearing was announced as a last-minute surprise since the committee previously hinted that it was going to adjourn proceedings until mid-July. The committee has been cryptic about the “recently obtained evidence” and “witness testimony” to be shown, though reports have provided some insights into what might be featured.

Multiple sources say one of the witnesses will be Cassidy Hutchinson, former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson is believed to be a significant witness to the committee’s investigation due to her connection to the highest echelons of the Trump administration, plus she has already provided a number of explosive details during her previous committee depositions.

It is also possible the hearing will focus on the committee’s newly-received footage from documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who had close access to Trump’s inner circle before and after January 6. The committee has reportedly taken interest in a private event where Holder documented Trump’s adult children as they discussed election strategy and possible plans for how to stop the 2016 election’s certification.

Watch above, via the January 6 Committee.

