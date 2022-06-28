JUST IN: Jan. 6 Surprise Witness Revealed as Trump Chief’s Right Hand – Here’s What She Knows

The January 6 Committee’s surprise witness has been revealed to be Cassidy Hutchinson, former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and a front-row witness to the events surrounding the day.

On Monday, the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol announced a surprise hearing for Tuesday to present “recently obtained evidence” and to hear testimony from a witness.

According to multiple sources — with Punchbowl claiming the scoop Monday night — the witness will be Ms. Hutchinson, who has previously been seen in Jan. 6 video testimony about requests for pardons, among other things.

Punchbowl AM has some details on what Hutchinson is expected to reveal:

Hutchinson has testified before the panel four times, including once within the last 10 days. Most importantly, we’re told Hutchinson’s firsthand account – her direct testimony and evidence – meaningfully informs the hearings the panel has planned for July. There have also been “sincere concerns” about Hutchinson’s physical security because of what she knows and has revealed to the committee, we’re told. Due to these reasons, select committee members felt they had to hold the hearing today and couldn’t wait until the House returns from recess in mid-July.

Politico Playbook has a rundown of what Hutchinson has revealed so far — including Trump’s reaction to the “Hang Mike Pence!” chants — as well as some reporting on the possible reasons for the dramatic testimony today:

What’s not known is why the committee is rushing her out into public today. POLITICO recently reported that Hutchinson switched lawyers. Her previous counsel, STEFAN PASSANTINO, the Trump White House’s chief ethics lawyer, had ties to Trump world. Her new attorney, JODY HUNT of Alston Bird, was the chief of staff to JEFF SESSIONS when the former attorney general recused himself from the Russia investigation, which ruptured his relationship with Trump. Hunt’s DOJ background has led to some speculation that today’s hearing is somehow related to the department’s recently stepped up activity on Jan. 6-related matters. Last week, FBI agents acting on behalf of the DOJ I.G.’s office seized the phone of lawyer JOHN EASTMAN , and investigators raided the home of former DOJ official JEFFREY CLARK.

The hearing commences at 1 pm.

