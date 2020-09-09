WATCH LIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Holds White House Press Briefing After Woodward Shocker Drops

Following the shocking revelations about President Donald Trump in preview excerpts of Bob Woodward’s new book, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to brief the press corps on Wednesday afternoon.

Among other blockbuster news, Woodward reports that the president admitted he intentionally downplayed the coronavirus, despite privately understanding its scope.

The briefing was slated to begin at 12:00 p.m, but has been delayed for an hour, as of this writing. Watch above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]