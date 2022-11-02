WATCH: Man Firebombs Oklahoma Donut Shop After it Hosts Drag Queen Event

A man in Tulsa, Oklahoma threw a molotov cocktail through the window of a donut shop that had just reopened after it was vandalized following a drag show.

The Donut Hole in the city’s Brookside district posted on Facebook that someone had smashed windows out of the building on Oct. 16. The vandalism followed a drag show event the night before. The business said in a statement:

Last night we had the privilege of being able to be a part of the vision of The Queens Dirty Dozen; An art installation donut shop ran [sic] by drag queens. The event was an enormous success with over 500 guests attending, and an overwhelming reaction of laughing, jokes, fun and good times were had by all.

The Donut Hole said sometime overnight, someone smashed the windows and door out of the front of the building.

The business reopened, but a man returned early Sunday morning, posted a note on a door, and smashed a window in with a baseball bat before lighting a molotov cocktail and throwing it inside.

KOTV reported the arson damage was minimal:

Surveillance video catches a person in dark clothing walking up to the business around 2:30 on Monday morning. Investigators said the person first puts a letter with anti-LGBTQ rhetoric on the door of a neighboring business, then uses a bat to smash through the glass door. Once it was broken, the person is seen throwing the explosive device inside. Firefighters said the flames did not spread and only caused minor damage inside the store.

Watch above, via KOTV.

